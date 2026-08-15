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Home > Sports > Venus Williams losing streak continues as she is beaten in straight sets

Venus Williams losing streak continues as she is beaten in straight sets

Venus Williams losing streak continues as she is beaten in straight sets

Written By:
Published: August 15, 2026 06:35:11 IST

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Venus Williams losing streak continues as she is beaten in straight sets

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF CINCINATTI OPEN MATCHES BETWEEN EMILIANA ARANGO V VENUS WILLIAMS AND SARA BEJLEK V KAROLINA PLISKOVA SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 15, 2026 6:35 AM IST
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Venus Williams losing streak continues as she is beaten in straight sets

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Venus Williams losing streak continues as she is beaten in straight sets

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Venus Williams losing streak continues as she is beaten in straight sets
Venus Williams losing streak continues as she is beaten in straight sets
Venus Williams losing streak continues as she is beaten in straight sets
Venus Williams losing streak continues as she is beaten in straight sets

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