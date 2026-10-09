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Home > Sports > "We trust completely the club," Maresca says in City video

"We trust completely the club," Maresca says in City video

"We trust completely the club," Maresca says in City video

Written By:
Published: October 9, 2026 00:35:04 IST

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"We trust completely the club," Maresca says in City video

VIDEO SHOWS: MANCHESTER CITY IN-HOUSE INTERVIEW WITH COACH ENZO MARESCA COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 9, 2026 12:35 AM IST
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"We trust completely the club," Maresca says in City video

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"We trust completely the club," Maresca says in City video

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"We trust completely the club," Maresca says in City video
"We trust completely the club," Maresca says in City video
"We trust completely the club," Maresca says in City video
"We trust completely the club," Maresca says in City video

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