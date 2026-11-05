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Home > Sports > Wembanyama masterclass lifts Spurs to victory over Mavericks

Wembanyama masterclass lifts Spurs to victory over Mavericks

Wembanyama masterclass lifts Spurs to victory over Mavericks

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Published: November 5, 2026 20:42:05 IST

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Wembanyama masterclass lifts Spurs to victory over Mavericks

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM SAN ANTONIO SPURS v DALLAS MAVERICKS NBA GAME  TEMPLATE ONLY, SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 5, 2026 8:42 PM IST
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Wembanyama masterclass lifts Spurs to victory over Mavericks

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Wembanyama masterclass lifts Spurs to victory over Mavericks

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Wembanyama masterclass lifts Spurs to victory over Mavericks
Wembanyama masterclass lifts Spurs to victory over Mavericks
Wembanyama masterclass lifts Spurs to victory over Mavericks
Wembanyama masterclass lifts Spurs to victory over Mavericks

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