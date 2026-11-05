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Home > Hollywood > Teaser of Prime Video's new series 'Criminal' unveiled

Teaser of Prime Video's new series 'Criminal' unveiled

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Published: November 5, 2026 21:51:16 IST

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Teaser of Prime Video's new series 'Criminal' unveiled

Teaser of Prime Video's new series 'Criminal' unveiled

Los Angeles [US], November 5 (ANI): Prime Video on Thursday unveiled the teaser and first look images for Criminal, the new series featuring an interlocking universe of crime stories based on the multi-Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series created by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips’ bestselling graphic novel series of the same name.

All four episodes of Criminal: Part One – “Coward” are set to premiere on January 13, 2027, with the second instalment, Criminal: Part Two – “Lawless”, following two weeks later on January 27, 2027.

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Teaser of Prime Video's new series 'Criminal' unveiled

Teaser of Prime Video's new series 'Criminal' unveiled

Teaser of Prime Video's new series 'Criminal' unveiled

Criminal “begins with the story of two friends, Leo Patterson (Charlie Hunnam) and Ricky Lawless (Gus Halper), one trying to fight his way out of the world of crime they were raised in, the other desperate to follow in the footsteps of his father, a legendary outlaw. And when Ricky’s older brother Tracy (Luke Evans) returns home from the Army, their tragic family history comes home with him. Drawn into their orbit are Greta (Adria Arjona), a sharp-tongued car thief from Leo’s past, and Mallory (Emilia Clarke), Ricky’s girlfriend, who fears what he’ll do to get by. Gunfights, heists, and tragic romance are the order of the day, but will anyone make it out alive?”

 
 
 
 
 
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The series features Charlie Hunnam, Adria Arjona, Luke Evans, Emilia Clarke, Richard Jenkins, Kadeem Hardison, Gus Halper, John Hawkes, and Logan Browning. The recurring and guest cast includes Michael Mando, Garrett Hedlund, Patrick J. Adams, Pat Healy, Taylor Selé, Aliyah Camacho, Marvin Jones III, Michael Xavier, Dominic Burgess, Chris Diamantopoulos, Lawrence Kao, Katie Stevens, John Pyper-Ferguson, Robert Lee Hart, Aina Brei’yon and Kyle Davis.

Criminal is based on the graphic novels by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips, and executive produced by Brubaker, Phillips, Philipp A. Barnett, Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Jordan Harper, Sarah Carbiener, Dee Rees, and Halley Gross, along with co-executive producers Cortney Norris and Minhal Baig. It is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Basement Gang, Inc., Big Indie Pictures, Inc., Gowanus Projections, Inc., and Legendary Television Productions, Inc. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 5, 2026 9:51 PM IST
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Teaser of Prime Video's new series 'Criminal' unveiled
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Teaser of Prime Video's new series 'Criminal' unveiled
Teaser of Prime Video's new series 'Criminal' unveiled

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