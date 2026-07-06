"Worth the 28-year wait": Haaland leads 'Viking Row' celebration after Norway secures first-ever FIFA WC QF seat

New York [US], July 6 (ANI): Norway’s famous ‘Viking Row’ celebration echoed around MetLife Stadium after the Scandinavian nation scripted the biggest result in its football history, defeating five-time champions Brazil 2-1 to reach the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

With thousands of Norwegian supporters moving in perfect synchronisation to imitate the rowing of a traditional Viking ship, the now-iconic celebration once again became one of the defining images of the tournament.

This time, it was match-winner Erling Haaland who took centre stage. After firing a decisive second-half brace to eliminate Brazil, the striker stood at the front of the jubilant celebrations, beating the drum and leading teammates and supporters through the thunderous chants of “Ro!” that have become synonymous with Norway’s remarkable World Cup run.

Captain Martin Odegaard had led the celebration after the Round of 32 victory, but following his match-winning heroics against Brazil, Haaland was handed the honour.

The Manchester City forward later summed up the night with a brief post on X, sharing a photograph of himself alongside the caption, “Well well well” followed by a smiling emoji.

After some time, he shared another post with the caption, “Worth the 28-year wait!”

On the pitch, Norway produced a disciplined and clinical performance to stun one of the tournament favourites. Brazil dominated much of the contest and were handed an ideal chance to take the lead after Kristoffer Ajer was penalised for a foul on Matheus Cunha inside the area. However, goalkeeper Orjan Nyland brilliantly denied Bruno Guimaraes from the penalty spot to keep the scores level.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side continued to press after the break, but Nyland repeatedly frustrated the Brazilian attack before Norway seized control late in the contest.

Substitute Andreas Schjelderup changed the momentum after coming on and delivered a pinpoint cross in the 79th minute for Haaland to head Norway in front. Moments later, the prolific striker struck again, calmly firing a left-footed finish beyond Alisson Becker to double the advantage.

Neymar converted a stoppage-time penalty after Leo Ostigard was penalised for a foul on Casemiro, but it proved only a consolation as Brazil crashed out.

The victory extended Norway’s unbeaten record against Brazil to five matches and secured a historic place in the quarter-finals, where Stale Solbakken’s side will face either Mexico or England. Haaland’s two goals also took him to seven for the tournament, drawing level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot. (ANI)

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