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Home > Sports > Zverev, Shelton win in Shanghai; Rublev, Berrettini bow out

Zverev, Shelton win in Shanghai; Rublev, Berrettini bow out

Zverev, Shelton win in Shanghai; Rublev, Berrettini bow out

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Published: October 9, 2026 15:54:05 IST

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Zverev, Shelton win in Shanghai; Rublev, Berrettini bow out

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM SECOND ROUND ACTION FROM SHANGHAI MASTERS ATP TOURNAMENT SHOWS: COMPLETE SHOT LIST TO FOLLOW STORY: TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 9, 2026 3:54 PM IST
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Zverev, Shelton win in Shanghai; Rublev, Berrettini bow out

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Zverev, Shelton win in Shanghai; Rublev, Berrettini bow out

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Zverev, Shelton win in Shanghai; Rublev, Berrettini bow out
Zverev, Shelton win in Shanghai; Rublev, Berrettini bow out
Zverev, Shelton win in Shanghai; Rublev, Berrettini bow out
Zverev, Shelton win in Shanghai; Rublev, Berrettini bow out

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