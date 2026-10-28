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Home > Sports > Zverev survives first round scare in Vienna

Zverev survives first round scare in Vienna

Zverev survives first round scare in Vienna

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Published: October 28, 2026 08:13:05 IST

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Zverev survives first round scare in Vienna

VIDEO SHOWS: ATP 500 VIENNA OPEN FIRST ROUND HIGHLIGHTS TEMPLATE ONLY, SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2026 8:13 AM IST
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Zverev survives first round scare in Vienna

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Zverev survives first round scare in Vienna

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Zverev survives first round scare in Vienna
Zverev survives first round scare in Vienna
Zverev survives first round scare in Vienna
Zverev survives first round scare in Vienna

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