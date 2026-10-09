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Home > World > APPLE CUTS IPHONE 18 PRO ORDERS DUE TO SOFT DEMAND – NIKKEI ASIA

APPLE CUTS IPHONE 18 PRO ORDERS DUE TO SOFT DEMAND – NIKKEI ASIA

APPLE CUTS IPHONE 18 PRO ORDERS DUE TO SOFT DEMAND – NIKKEI ASIA

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Published: October 9, 2026 11:30:14 IST

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APPLE CUTS IPHONE 18 PRO ORDERS DUE TO SOFT DEMAND – NIKKEI ASIA

APPLE CUTS IPHONE 18 PRO ORDERS DUE TO SOFT DEMAND – NIKKEI ASIA

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 9, 2026 11:30 AM IST
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APPLE CUTS IPHONE 18 PRO ORDERS DUE TO SOFT DEMAND – NIKKEI ASIA

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APPLE CUTS IPHONE 18 PRO ORDERS DUE TO SOFT DEMAND – NIKKEI ASIA
APPLE CUTS IPHONE 18 PRO ORDERS DUE TO SOFT DEMAND – NIKKEI ASIA
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APPLE CUTS IPHONE 18 PRO ORDERS DUE TO SOFT DEMAND – NIKKEI ASIA

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