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Home > World > ARGENTINA PRESIDENT: TO BUILD NAVAL BASE IN TIERRA DEL FUEGO

ARGENTINA PRESIDENT: TO BUILD NAVAL BASE IN TIERRA DEL FUEGO

ARGENTINA PRESIDENT: TO BUILD NAVAL BASE IN TIERRA DEL FUEGO

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Published: September 4, 2026 05:39:04 IST

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ARGENTINA PRESIDENT: TO BUILD NAVAL BASE IN TIERRA DEL FUEGO

ARGENTINA PRESIDENT: TO BUILD NAVAL BASE IN TIERRA DEL FUEGO

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 4, 2026 5:39 AM IST
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ARGENTINA PRESIDENT: TO BUILD NAVAL BASE IN TIERRA DEL FUEGO

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ARGENTINA PRESIDENT: TO BUILD NAVAL BASE IN TIERRA DEL FUEGO

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ARGENTINA PRESIDENT: TO BUILD NAVAL BASE IN TIERRA DEL FUEGO
ARGENTINA PRESIDENT: TO BUILD NAVAL BASE IN TIERRA DEL FUEGO
ARGENTINA PRESIDENT: TO BUILD NAVAL BASE IN TIERRA DEL FUEGO
ARGENTINA PRESIDENT: TO BUILD NAVAL BASE IN TIERRA DEL FUEGO

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