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Home > World > AUSTRALIAN SPEAKER OF HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES WILL LEAD A DELEGATION TO VISIT CHINA FROM SEPTEMBER 18 TO 22 – XINHUA

AUSTRALIAN SPEAKER OF HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES WILL LEAD A DELEGATION TO VISIT CHINA FROM SEPTEMBER 18 TO 22 – XINHUA

AUSTRALIAN SPEAKER OF HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES WILL LEAD A DELEGATION TO VISIT CHINA FROM SEPTEMBER 18 TO 22 – XINHUA

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Published: September 16, 2026 08:57:11 IST

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AUSTRALIAN SPEAKER OF HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES WILL LEAD A DELEGATION TO VISIT CHINA FROM SEPTEMBER 18 TO 22 – XINHUA

AUSTRALIAN SPEAKER OF HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES WILL LEAD A DELEGATION TO VISIT CHINA FROM SEPTEMBER 18 TO 22 – XINHUA

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 16, 2026 8:57 AM IST
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AUSTRALIAN SPEAKER OF HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES WILL LEAD A DELEGATION TO VISIT CHINA FROM SEPTEMBER 18 TO 22 – XINHUA

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AUSTRALIAN SPEAKER OF HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES WILL LEAD A DELEGATION TO VISIT CHINA FROM SEPTEMBER 18 TO 22 – XINHUA

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AUSTRALIAN SPEAKER OF HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES WILL LEAD A DELEGATION TO VISIT CHINA FROM SEPTEMBER 18 TO 22 – XINHUA
AUSTRALIAN SPEAKER OF HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES WILL LEAD A DELEGATION TO VISIT CHINA FROM SEPTEMBER 18 TO 22 – XINHUA
AUSTRALIAN SPEAKER OF HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES WILL LEAD A DELEGATION TO VISIT CHINA FROM SEPTEMBER 18 TO 22 – XINHUA
AUSTRALIAN SPEAKER OF HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES WILL LEAD A DELEGATION TO VISIT CHINA FROM SEPTEMBER 18 TO 22 – XINHUA

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