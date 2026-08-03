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Home > World > AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> CLOSES UP 0.5% AT 9,019.30 POINTS

AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> CLOSES UP 0.5% AT 9,019.30 POINTS

AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> CLOSES UP 0.5% AT 9,019.30 POINTS

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Published: August 3, 2026 11:55:07 IST

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AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> CLOSES UP 0.5% AT 9,019.30 POINTS

AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX CLOSES UP 0.5% AT 9,019.30 POINTS

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 3, 2026 11:55 AM IST
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AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> CLOSES UP 0.5% AT 9,019.30 POINTS

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AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> CLOSES UP 0.5% AT 9,019.30 POINTS

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AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> CLOSES UP 0.5% AT 9,019.30 POINTS
AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> CLOSES UP 0.5% AT 9,019.30 POINTS
AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> CLOSES UP 0.5% AT 9,019.30 POINTS
AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> CLOSES UP 0.5% AT 9,019.30 POINTS

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