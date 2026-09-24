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Home > World > AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> DOWN 1.3% AT 8,655.40 POINTS IN EARLY TRADE

AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> DOWN 1.3% AT 8,655.40 POINTS IN EARLY TRADE

AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> DOWN 1.3% AT 8,655.40 POINTS IN EARLY TRADE

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Published: September 24, 2026 05:38:05 IST

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AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> DOWN 1.3% AT 8,655.40 POINTS IN EARLY TRADE

AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX DOWN 1.3% AT 8,655.40 POINTS IN EARLY TRADE

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 24, 2026 5:38 AM IST
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AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> DOWN 1.3% AT 8,655.40 POINTS IN EARLY TRADE

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AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> DOWN 1.3% AT 8,655.40 POINTS IN EARLY TRADE

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AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> DOWN 1.3% AT 8,655.40 POINTS IN EARLY TRADE
AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> DOWN 1.3% AT 8,655.40 POINTS IN EARLY TRADE
AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> DOWN 1.3% AT 8,655.40 POINTS IN EARLY TRADE
AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> DOWN 1.3% AT 8,655.40 POINTS IN EARLY TRADE

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