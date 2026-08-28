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Home > World > AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> UP 0.3% AT 9,060.50 POINTS IN EARLY TRADE

AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> UP 0.3% AT 9,060.50 POINTS IN EARLY TRADE

AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> UP 0.3% AT 9,060.50 POINTS IN EARLY TRADE

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Published: August 28, 2026 05:40:06 IST

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AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> UP 0.3% AT 9,060.50 POINTS IN EARLY TRADE

AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX UP 0.3% AT 9,060.50 POINTS IN EARLY TRADE

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 28, 2026 5:40 AM IST
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AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> UP 0.3% AT 9,060.50 POINTS IN EARLY TRADE

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AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> UP 0.3% AT 9,060.50 POINTS IN EARLY TRADE

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AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> UP 0.3% AT 9,060.50 POINTS IN EARLY TRADE
AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> UP 0.3% AT 9,060.50 POINTS IN EARLY TRADE
AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> UP 0.3% AT 9,060.50 POINTS IN EARLY TRADE
AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> UP 0.3% AT 9,060.50 POINTS IN EARLY TRADE

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