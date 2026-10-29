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Home > World > BBVA CEO: BANK CLOSED THE CHAPTER ON SABADELL, ASKED WHETHER IT WOULD SUBMIT ANOTHER BID FOR ITS SPANISH RIVAL

BBVA CEO: BANK CLOSED THE CHAPTER ON SABADELL, ASKED WHETHER IT WOULD SUBMIT ANOTHER BID FOR ITS SPANISH RIVAL

BBVA CEO: BANK CLOSED THE CHAPTER ON SABADELL, ASKED WHETHER IT WOULD SUBMIT ANOTHER BID FOR ITS SPANISH RIVAL

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Published: October 29, 2026 16:56:10 IST

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BBVA CEO: BANK CLOSED THE CHAPTER ON SABADELL, ASKED WHETHER IT WOULD SUBMIT ANOTHER BID FOR ITS SPANISH RIVAL

BBVA CEO: BANK CLOSED THE CHAPTER ON SABADELL, ASKED WHETHER IT WOULD SUBMIT ANOTHER BID FOR ITS SPANISH RIVAL

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 29, 2026 4:56 PM IST
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BBVA CEO: BANK CLOSED THE CHAPTER ON SABADELL, ASKED WHETHER IT WOULD SUBMIT ANOTHER BID FOR ITS SPANISH RIVAL

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BBVA CEO: BANK CLOSED THE CHAPTER ON SABADELL, ASKED WHETHER IT WOULD SUBMIT ANOTHER BID FOR ITS SPANISH RIVAL

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BBVA CEO: BANK CLOSED THE CHAPTER ON SABADELL, ASKED WHETHER IT WOULD SUBMIT ANOTHER BID FOR ITS SPANISH RIVAL
BBVA CEO: BANK CLOSED THE CHAPTER ON SABADELL, ASKED WHETHER IT WOULD SUBMIT ANOTHER BID FOR ITS SPANISH RIVAL
BBVA CEO: BANK CLOSED THE CHAPTER ON SABADELL, ASKED WHETHER IT WOULD SUBMIT ANOTHER BID FOR ITS SPANISH RIVAL
BBVA CEO: BANK CLOSED THE CHAPTER ON SABADELL, ASKED WHETHER IT WOULD SUBMIT ANOTHER BID FOR ITS SPANISH RIVAL

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