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Home > World > BESSENT: FOR CHINA, LOOKING TO BRING IN MORE EVERYDAY ITEMS

BESSENT: FOR CHINA, LOOKING TO BRING IN MORE EVERYDAY ITEMS

BESSENT: FOR CHINA, LOOKING TO BRING IN MORE EVERYDAY ITEMS

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Published: September 21, 2026 17:35:09 IST

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BESSENT: FOR CHINA, LOOKING TO BRING IN MORE EVERYDAY ITEMS

BESSENT: FOR CHINA, LOOKING TO BRING IN MORE EVERYDAY ITEMS

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 21, 2026 5:35 PM IST
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BESSENT: FOR CHINA, LOOKING TO BRING IN MORE EVERYDAY ITEMS

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BESSENT: FOR CHINA, LOOKING TO BRING IN MORE EVERYDAY ITEMS

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BESSENT: FOR CHINA, LOOKING TO BRING IN MORE EVERYDAY ITEMS
BESSENT: FOR CHINA, LOOKING TO BRING IN MORE EVERYDAY ITEMS
BESSENT: FOR CHINA, LOOKING TO BRING IN MORE EVERYDAY ITEMS
BESSENT: FOR CHINA, LOOKING TO BRING IN MORE EVERYDAY ITEMS

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