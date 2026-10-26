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Home > World > BRAZIL'S LULA WILL BE REELECTED PRESIDENT IN RUNOFF VOTE, CEO OF POLLSTER ATLASINTEL TELLS REUTERS

BRAZIL'S LULA WILL BE REELECTED PRESIDENT IN RUNOFF VOTE, CEO OF POLLSTER ATLASINTEL TELLS REUTERS

BRAZIL'S LULA WILL BE REELECTED PRESIDENT IN RUNOFF VOTE, CEO OF POLLSTER ATLASINTEL TELLS REUTERS

Written By:
Published: October 26, 2026 04:39:11 IST

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BRAZIL'S LULA WILL BE REELECTED PRESIDENT IN RUNOFF VOTE, CEO OF POLLSTER ATLASINTEL TELLS REUTERS

BRAZIL'S LULA WILL BE REELECTED PRESIDENT IN RUNOFF VOTE, CEO OF POLLSTER ATLASINTEL TELLS REUTERS

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2026 4:39 AM IST
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BRAZIL'S LULA WILL BE REELECTED PRESIDENT IN RUNOFF VOTE, CEO OF POLLSTER ATLASINTEL TELLS REUTERS

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BRAZIL'S LULA WILL BE REELECTED PRESIDENT IN RUNOFF VOTE, CEO OF POLLSTER ATLASINTEL TELLS REUTERS

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BRAZIL'S LULA WILL BE REELECTED PRESIDENT IN RUNOFF VOTE, CEO OF POLLSTER ATLASINTEL TELLS REUTERS
BRAZIL'S LULA WILL BE REELECTED PRESIDENT IN RUNOFF VOTE, CEO OF POLLSTER ATLASINTEL TELLS REUTERS
BRAZIL'S LULA WILL BE REELECTED PRESIDENT IN RUNOFF VOTE, CEO OF POLLSTER ATLASINTEL TELLS REUTERS
BRAZIL'S LULA WILL BE REELECTED PRESIDENT IN RUNOFF VOTE, CEO OF POLLSTER ATLASINTEL TELLS REUTERS

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