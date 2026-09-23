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Home > World > BRIEF-$5 Billion Flurry Of Nearly Identical Kalshi Trades Draws CFTC Scrutiny – WSJ

BRIEF-$5 Billion Flurry Of Nearly Identical Kalshi Trades Draws CFTC Scrutiny – WSJ

BRIEF-$5 Billion Flurry Of Nearly Identical Kalshi Trades Draws CFTC Scrutiny – WSJ

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Published: September 23, 2026 04:28:11 IST

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BRIEF-$5 Billion Flurry Of Nearly Identical Kalshi Trades Draws CFTC Scrutiny – WSJ

Sept 22 (Reuters) – * $5 BILLION FLURRY OF NEARLY IDENTICAL KALSHI TRADES DRAWS CFTC SCRUTINY – WSJ Source text: https://bit.ly/4yVACzq Further company coverage: [ ]

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 23, 2026 4:28 AM IST
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BRIEF-$5 Billion Flurry Of Nearly Identical Kalshi Trades Draws CFTC Scrutiny – WSJ

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BRIEF-$5 Billion Flurry Of Nearly Identical Kalshi Trades Draws CFTC Scrutiny – WSJ

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BRIEF-$5 Billion Flurry Of Nearly Identical Kalshi Trades Draws CFTC Scrutiny – WSJ
BRIEF-$5 Billion Flurry Of Nearly Identical Kalshi Trades Draws CFTC Scrutiny – WSJ
BRIEF-$5 Billion Flurry Of Nearly Identical Kalshi Trades Draws CFTC Scrutiny – WSJ
BRIEF-$5 Billion Flurry Of Nearly Identical Kalshi Trades Draws CFTC Scrutiny – WSJ

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