BRIEF-Alsok Co – To Cancel 20,824,210 Treasury Shares On November 30

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Nov 10 (Reuters) – ALSOK Co Ltd: * TO CANCEL 20,824,210 TREASURY SHARES ON NOVEMBER 30 Source text: Further company coverage:
(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)
First published on: Nov 10, 2026 10:32 AM IST
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