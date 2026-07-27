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Home > World > BRIEF-Astramina Group Defers Development Of Sendayan Techvalley Land

BRIEF-Astramina Group Defers Development Of Sendayan Techvalley Land

BRIEF-Astramina Group Defers Development Of Sendayan Techvalley Land

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Published: July 27, 2026 20:31:04 IST

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BRIEF-Astramina Group Defers Development Of Sendayan Techvalley Land

July 27 (Reuters) – Astramina Group Berhad: * DEFERS DEVELOPMENT OF SENDAYAN TECHVALLEY LAND Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 27, 2026 8:31 PM IST
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BRIEF-Astramina Group Defers Development Of Sendayan Techvalley Land

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BRIEF-Astramina Group Defers Development Of Sendayan Techvalley Land
BRIEF-Astramina Group Defers Development Of Sendayan Techvalley Land
BRIEF-Astramina Group Defers Development Of Sendayan Techvalley Land
BRIEF-Astramina Group Defers Development Of Sendayan Techvalley Land

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