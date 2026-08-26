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Home > World > BRIEF-Atturra Posts FY Loss Attributable A$21.7 Million

BRIEF-Atturra Posts FY Loss Attributable A$21.7 Million

BRIEF-Atturra Posts FY Loss Attributable A$21.7 Million

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Published: August 26, 2026 07:05:05 IST

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BRIEF-Atturra Posts FY Loss Attributable A$21.7 Million

Aug 26 (Reuters) – Atturra Ltd: * FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE A$21.7 MILLION * FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES A$351.8 MILLION Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 26, 2026 7:05 AM IST
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BRIEF-Atturra Posts FY Loss Attributable A$21.7 Million

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BRIEF-Atturra Posts FY Loss Attributable A$21.7 Million

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BRIEF-Atturra Posts FY Loss Attributable A$21.7 Million
BRIEF-Atturra Posts FY Loss Attributable A$21.7 Million
BRIEF-Atturra Posts FY Loss Attributable A$21.7 Million
BRIEF-Atturra Posts FY Loss Attributable A$21.7 Million

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