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Home > World > FLASHLIGHT CAPITAL OFFERED TO BUY SAMSUNG GROUP UNITS' COMBINED 20.6% STAKE IN S 1 CORP FOR 906.6 BLN WON – FT

FLASHLIGHT CAPITAL OFFERED TO BUY SAMSUNG GROUP UNITS' COMBINED 20.6% STAKE IN S 1 CORP FOR 906.6 BLN WON – FT

FLASHLIGHT CAPITAL OFFERED TO BUY SAMSUNG GROUP UNITS' COMBINED 20.6% STAKE IN S 1 CORP FOR 906.6 BLN WON – FT

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Published: August 27, 2026 06:41:05 IST

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FLASHLIGHT CAPITAL OFFERED TO BUY SAMSUNG GROUP UNITS' COMBINED 20.6% STAKE IN S 1 CORP FOR 906.6 BLN WON – FT

FLASHLIGHT CAPITAL OFFERED TO BUY SAMSUNG GROUP UNITS' COMBINED 20.6% STAKE IN S 1 CORP FOR 906.6 BLN WON – FT

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 27, 2026 6:41 AM IST
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FLASHLIGHT CAPITAL OFFERED TO BUY SAMSUNG GROUP UNITS' COMBINED 20.6% STAKE IN S 1 CORP FOR 906.6 BLN WON – FT

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FLASHLIGHT CAPITAL OFFERED TO BUY SAMSUNG GROUP UNITS' COMBINED 20.6% STAKE IN S 1 CORP FOR 906.6 BLN WON – FT

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FLASHLIGHT CAPITAL OFFERED TO BUY SAMSUNG GROUP UNITS' COMBINED 20.6% STAKE IN S 1 CORP FOR 906.6 BLN WON – FT
FLASHLIGHT CAPITAL OFFERED TO BUY SAMSUNG GROUP UNITS' COMBINED 20.6% STAKE IN S 1 CORP FOR 906.6 BLN WON – FT
FLASHLIGHT CAPITAL OFFERED TO BUY SAMSUNG GROUP UNITS' COMBINED 20.6% STAKE IN S 1 CORP FOR 906.6 BLN WON – FT
FLASHLIGHT CAPITAL OFFERED TO BUY SAMSUNG GROUP UNITS' COMBINED 20.6% STAKE IN S 1 CORP FOR 906.6 BLN WON – FT

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