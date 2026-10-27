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Home > World > BRIEF-Baiwang To Issue 2.6 Million New H Shares At HK$11.622 Per Share

BRIEF-Baiwang To Issue 2.6 Million New H Shares At HK$11.622 Per Share

BRIEF-Baiwang To Issue 2.6 Million New H Shares At HK$11.622 Per Share

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Published: October 27, 2026 06:42:12 IST

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BRIEF-Baiwang To Issue 2.6 Million New H Shares At HK$11.622 Per Share

Oct 27 (Reuters) – BAIWANG CO., LTD.: * TO ISSUE 2.6 MILLION NEW H SHARES AT HK$11.622 PER SHARE FOR HK$30 MILLION Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2026 6:42 AM IST
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BRIEF-Baiwang To Issue 2.6 Million New H Shares At HK$11.622 Per Share

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BRIEF-Baiwang To Issue 2.6 Million New H Shares At HK$11.622 Per Share

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BRIEF-Baiwang To Issue 2.6 Million New H Shares At HK$11.622 Per Share
BRIEF-Baiwang To Issue 2.6 Million New H Shares At HK$11.622 Per Share
BRIEF-Baiwang To Issue 2.6 Million New H Shares At HK$11.622 Per Share
BRIEF-Baiwang To Issue 2.6 Million New H Shares At HK$11.622 Per Share

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