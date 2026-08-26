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Home > World > BRIEF-Brixton Metals Announces Closing Of Second Tranche Of Its Private Placement

BRIEF-Brixton Metals Announces Closing Of Second Tranche Of Its Private Placement

BRIEF-Brixton Metals Announces Closing Of Second Tranche Of Its Private Placement

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Published: August 26, 2026 03:42:05 IST

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BRIEF-Brixton Metals Announces Closing Of Second Tranche Of Its Private Placement

Aug 25 (Reuters) – Brixton Metals Corp: * BRIXTON METALS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF SECOND TRANCHE OF ITS PRIVATE PLACEMENT Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 26, 2026 3:42 AM IST
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BRIEF-Brixton Metals Announces Closing Of Second Tranche Of Its Private Placement

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BRIEF-Brixton Metals Announces Closing Of Second Tranche Of Its Private Placement
BRIEF-Brixton Metals Announces Closing Of Second Tranche Of Its Private Placement
BRIEF-Brixton Metals Announces Closing Of Second Tranche Of Its Private Placement
BRIEF-Brixton Metals Announces Closing Of Second Tranche Of Its Private Placement

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