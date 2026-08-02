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Home > World > BRIEF-Catrion Catering H1 Dividend Per Share SAR 1

BRIEF-Catrion Catering H1 Dividend Per Share SAR 1

BRIEF-Catrion Catering H1 Dividend Per Share SAR 1

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Published: August 2, 2026 10:57:08 IST

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BRIEF-Catrion Catering H1 Dividend Per Share SAR 1

Aug 2 (Reuters) – CATRION CATERING HOLDING COMPANY SJSC : * CATRION CATERING- H1 DIVIDEND PER SHARE SAR 1 Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 2, 2026 10:57 AM IST
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BRIEF-Catrion Catering H1 Dividend Per Share SAR 1

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BRIEF-Catrion Catering H1 Dividend Per Share SAR 1
BRIEF-Catrion Catering H1 Dividend Per Share SAR 1
BRIEF-Catrion Catering H1 Dividend Per Share SAR 1
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