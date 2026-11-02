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Home > World > BRIEF-CE Technology Says Chen Boon Heow Redesignated As Executive Director

BRIEF-CE Technology Says Chen Boon Heow Redesignated As Executive Director

BRIEF-CE Technology Says Chen Boon Heow Redesignated As Executive Director

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Published: November 2, 2026 15:43:05 IST

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BRIEF-CE Technology Says Chen Boon Heow Redesignated As Executive Director

Nov 2 (Reuters) – Ce Technology Bhd: * DR CHEN BOON HEOW REDESIGNATED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 2, 2026 3:43 PM IST
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BRIEF-CE Technology Says Chen Boon Heow Redesignated As Executive Director

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BRIEF-CE Technology Says Chen Boon Heow Redesignated As Executive Director

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BRIEF-CE Technology Says Chen Boon Heow Redesignated As Executive Director
BRIEF-CE Technology Says Chen Boon Heow Redesignated As Executive Director
BRIEF-CE Technology Says Chen Boon Heow Redesignated As Executive Director
BRIEF-CE Technology Says Chen Boon Heow Redesignated As Executive Director

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