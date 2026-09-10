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Home > World > BRIEF-Ceinsys Tech Gets Contract Valued At 281.7 Million Rupees

BRIEF-Ceinsys Tech Gets Contract Valued At 281.7 Million Rupees

BRIEF-Ceinsys Tech Gets Contract Valued At 281.7 Million Rupees

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Published: September 10, 2026 12:39:14 IST

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BRIEF-Ceinsys Tech Gets Contract Valued At 281.7 Million Rupees

Sept 10 (Reuters) – Ceinsys Tech Ltd: * CEINSYS TECH – GETS CONTRACT VALUED AT 281.7 MILLION RUPEES Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 10, 2026 12:39 PM IST
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BRIEF-Ceinsys Tech Gets Contract Valued At 281.7 Million Rupees

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BRIEF-Ceinsys Tech Gets Contract Valued At 281.7 Million Rupees

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BRIEF-Ceinsys Tech Gets Contract Valued At 281.7 Million Rupees
BRIEF-Ceinsys Tech Gets Contract Valued At 281.7 Million Rupees
BRIEF-Ceinsys Tech Gets Contract Valued At 281.7 Million Rupees
BRIEF-Ceinsys Tech Gets Contract Valued At 281.7 Million Rupees

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