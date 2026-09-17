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Home > World > BRIEF-Criteria Caixa To Pay €150 Mln Dividend To Sole Shareholder

BRIEF-Criteria Caixa To Pay €150 Mln Dividend To Sole Shareholder

BRIEF-Criteria Caixa To Pay €150 Mln Dividend To Sole Shareholder

Written By:
Published: September 17, 2026 17:17:04 IST

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BRIEF-Criteria Caixa To Pay €150 Mln Dividend To Sole Shareholder

Sept 17 (Reuters) – CRITERIA CAIXA: * TO PAY €150 MILLION DIVIDEND TO SOLE SHAREHOLDER WITHIN TWO MONTHS Source text: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 17, 2026 5:17 PM IST
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BRIEF-Criteria Caixa To Pay €150 Mln Dividend To Sole Shareholder
BRIEF-Criteria Caixa To Pay €150 Mln Dividend To Sole Shareholder
BRIEF-Criteria Caixa To Pay €150 Mln Dividend To Sole Shareholder
BRIEF-Criteria Caixa To Pay €150 Mln Dividend To Sole Shareholder

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