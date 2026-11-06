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Home > World > BRIEF-DMCI Holdings Posts QRTLY Net Income Of 3.60 Billion Pesos

BRIEF-DMCI Holdings Posts QRTLY Net Income Of 3.60 Billion Pesos

BRIEF-DMCI Holdings Posts QRTLY Net Income Of 3.60 Billion Pesos

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Published: November 6, 2026 07:14:04 IST

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BRIEF-DMCI Holdings Posts QRTLY Net Income Of 3.60 Billion Pesos

Nov 6 (Reuters) – DMCI Holdings Inc: * QRTLY NET INCOME OF 3.60 BILLION PESOS * QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES 27.65 BILLION PESOS Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 6, 2026 7:14 AM IST
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BRIEF-DMCI Holdings Posts QRTLY Net Income Of 3.60 Billion Pesos
BRIEF-DMCI Holdings Posts QRTLY Net Income Of 3.60 Billion Pesos
BRIEF-DMCI Holdings Posts QRTLY Net Income Of 3.60 Billion Pesos
BRIEF-DMCI Holdings Posts QRTLY Net Income Of 3.60 Billion Pesos

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