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Home > World > BRIEF-Egypt Aluminum FY Dividend EGP 8 Per Share

BRIEF-Egypt Aluminum FY Dividend EGP 8 Per Share

BRIEF-Egypt Aluminum FY Dividend EGP 8 Per Share

Written By:
Published: September 20, 2026 11:45:18 IST

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BRIEF-Egypt Aluminum FY Dividend EGP 8 Per Share

Sept 20 (Reuters) – EGYPT ALUMINUM COMPANY SAE : * EGYPT ALUMINUM FY DIVIDEND EGP 8 PER SHARE Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 20, 2026 11:45 AM IST
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BRIEF-Egypt Aluminum FY Dividend EGP 8 Per Share
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BRIEF-Egypt Aluminum FY Dividend EGP 8 Per Share
BRIEF-Egypt Aluminum FY Dividend EGP 8 Per Share

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