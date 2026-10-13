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Home > World > BRIEF-Elcomtec Co – Plans To Buy 770,712 Common Shares

BRIEF-Elcomtec Co – Plans To Buy 770,712 Common Shares

BRIEF-Elcomtec Co – Plans To Buy 770,712 Common Shares

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Published: October 13, 2026 12:49:06 IST

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BRIEF-Elcomtec Co – Plans To Buy 770,712 Common Shares

Elcomtec Co Ltd: * ELCOMTEC CO – PLANS TO BUY 770,712 COMMON SHARES Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 13, 2026 12:49 PM IST
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BRIEF-Elcomtec Co – Plans To Buy 770,712 Common Shares

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BRIEF-Elcomtec Co – Plans To Buy 770,712 Common Shares

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BRIEF-Elcomtec Co – Plans To Buy 770,712 Common Shares
BRIEF-Elcomtec Co – Plans To Buy 770,712 Common Shares
BRIEF-Elcomtec Co – Plans To Buy 770,712 Common Shares
BRIEF-Elcomtec Co – Plans To Buy 770,712 Common Shares

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