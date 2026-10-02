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Home > World > BRIEF-Empire East Land Holdings Approves Appointment Of Richelle C. Cheng As New CFO

BRIEF-Empire East Land Holdings Approves Appointment Of Richelle C. Cheng As New CFO

BRIEF-Empire East Land Holdings Approves Appointment Of Richelle C. Cheng As New CFO

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Published: October 2, 2026 05:48:10 IST

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BRIEF-Empire East Land Holdings Approves Appointment Of Richelle C. Cheng As New CFO

Oct 2 (Reuters) – Empire East Land Holdings Inc : * BOARD APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF RICHELLE C. CHENG AS NEW CFO Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 2, 2026 5:48 AM IST
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BRIEF-Empire East Land Holdings Approves Appointment Of Richelle C. Cheng As New CFO

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BRIEF-Empire East Land Holdings Approves Appointment Of Richelle C. Cheng As New CFO
BRIEF-Empire East Land Holdings Approves Appointment Of Richelle C. Cheng As New CFO
BRIEF-Empire East Land Holdings Approves Appointment Of Richelle C. Cheng As New CFO
BRIEF-Empire East Land Holdings Approves Appointment Of Richelle C. Cheng As New CFO

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