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Home > World > BRIEF-Evonik Set To Reject BASF’S Sweetened €11Bn Takeover Bid- Ft

BRIEF-Evonik Set To Reject BASF’S Sweetened €11Bn Takeover Bid- Ft

BRIEF-Evonik Set To Reject BASF’S Sweetened €11Bn Takeover Bid- Ft

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Published: October 30, 2026 05:49:05 IST

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BRIEF-Evonik Set To Reject BASF’S Sweetened €11Bn Takeover Bid- Ft

Oct 29 (Reuters) – * EVONIK SET TO REJECT BASF’S SWEETENED €11BN TAKEOVER BID- FT Source text: https://tinyurl.com/2td7rfe5 Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 30, 2026 5:49 AM IST
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BRIEF-Evonik Set To Reject BASF’S Sweetened €11Bn Takeover Bid- Ft

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BRIEF-Evonik Set To Reject BASF’S Sweetened €11Bn Takeover Bid- Ft
BRIEF-Evonik Set To Reject BASF’S Sweetened €11Bn Takeover Bid- Ft
BRIEF-Evonik Set To Reject BASF’S Sweetened €11Bn Takeover Bid- Ft
BRIEF-Evonik Set To Reject BASF’S Sweetened €11Bn Takeover Bid- Ft

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