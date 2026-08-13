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Home > World > BRIEF-Fermi Named Lee Mcintire CEO, Effective Tuesday, August 11, 2026

BRIEF-Fermi Named Lee Mcintire CEO, Effective Tuesday, August 11, 2026

BRIEF-Fermi Named Lee Mcintire CEO, Effective Tuesday, August 11, 2026

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Published: August 13, 2026 02:45:09 IST

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BRIEF-Fermi Named Lee Mcintire CEO, Effective Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Aug 12 (Reuters) – Fermi Inc: * FERMI INC: NAMED LEE MCINTIRE CEO, EFFECTIVE TUESDAY, AUGUST 11, 2026 Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 13, 2026 2:45 AM IST
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BRIEF-Fermi Named Lee Mcintire CEO, Effective Tuesday, August 11, 2026

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BRIEF-Fermi Named Lee Mcintire CEO, Effective Tuesday, August 11, 2026

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BRIEF-Fermi Named Lee Mcintire CEO, Effective Tuesday, August 11, 2026
BRIEF-Fermi Named Lee Mcintire CEO, Effective Tuesday, August 11, 2026
BRIEF-Fermi Named Lee Mcintire CEO, Effective Tuesday, August 11, 2026
BRIEF-Fermi Named Lee Mcintire CEO, Effective Tuesday, August 11, 2026

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