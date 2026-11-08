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Home > World > BRIEF-Firefly Aerospace Says Onboarded As Vendor For Nasa's $10 Billion CLPS 2 Contract

BRIEF-Firefly Aerospace Says Onboarded As Vendor For Nasa's $10 Billion CLPS 2 Contract

BRIEF-Firefly Aerospace Says Onboarded As Vendor For Nasa's $10 Billion CLPS 2 Contract

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Published: November 8, 2026 04:33:13 IST

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BRIEF-Firefly Aerospace Says Onboarded As Vendor For Nasa's $10 Billion CLPS 2 Contract

Nov 7 (Reuters) – Firefly Aerospace Inc.: * FIREFLY AEROSPACE – ONBOARDED AS VENDOR FOR NASA'S $10 BILLION CLPS 2 CONTRACT Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 8, 2026 4:33 AM IST
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BRIEF-Firefly Aerospace Says Onboarded As Vendor For Nasa's $10 Billion CLPS 2 Contract

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BRIEF-Firefly Aerospace Says Onboarded As Vendor For Nasa's $10 Billion CLPS 2 Contract
BRIEF-Firefly Aerospace Says Onboarded As Vendor For Nasa's $10 Billion CLPS 2 Contract
BRIEF-Firefly Aerospace Says Onboarded As Vendor For Nasa's $10 Billion CLPS 2 Contract
BRIEF-Firefly Aerospace Says Onboarded As Vendor For Nasa's $10 Billion CLPS 2 Contract

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