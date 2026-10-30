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Home > World > BRIEF-Fitch Says Israel's Political Fractures Are Consistent With Current Rating

BRIEF-Fitch Says Israel's Political Fractures Are Consistent With Current Rating

BRIEF-Fitch Says Israel's Political Fractures Are Consistent With Current Rating

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Last updated: October 30, 2026 18:11:12 IST

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BRIEF-Fitch Says Israel's Political Fractures Are Consistent With Current Rating

Oct 30 (Reuters) – Fitch: * FITCH RATINGS: ISRAEL'S POLITICAL FRACTURES ARE CONSISTENT WITH CURRENT RATING Source text:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 30, 2026 6:11 PM IST
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BRIEF-Fitch Says Israel's Political Fractures Are Consistent With Current Rating
BRIEF-Fitch Says Israel's Political Fractures Are Consistent With Current Rating
BRIEF-Fitch Says Israel's Political Fractures Are Consistent With Current Rating
BRIEF-Fitch Says Israel's Political Fractures Are Consistent With Current Rating

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