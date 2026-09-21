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Home > World > BRIEF-Garment Mantra Lifestyle Receives Order Worth 103.70 Million Rupees

BRIEF-Garment Mantra Lifestyle Receives Order Worth 103.70 Million Rupees

BRIEF-Garment Mantra Lifestyle Receives Order Worth 103.70 Million Rupees

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Published: September 21, 2026 09:20:07 IST

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BRIEF-Garment Mantra Lifestyle Receives Order Worth 103.70 Million Rupees

Sept 21 (Reuters) – Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd : * GARMENT MANTRA LIFESTYLE – RECEIVES ORDER WORTH 103.70 MILLION RUPEES Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 21, 2026 9:20 AM IST
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BRIEF-Garment Mantra Lifestyle Receives Order Worth 103.70 Million Rupees

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BRIEF-Garment Mantra Lifestyle Receives Order Worth 103.70 Million Rupees

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BRIEF-Garment Mantra Lifestyle Receives Order Worth 103.70 Million Rupees
BRIEF-Garment Mantra Lifestyle Receives Order Worth 103.70 Million Rupees
BRIEF-Garment Mantra Lifestyle Receives Order Worth 103.70 Million Rupees
BRIEF-Garment Mantra Lifestyle Receives Order Worth 103.70 Million Rupees

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