BRIEF-Haldane McCall Posts Q2 Rev 1.23 Bln Naira; PBT 320 Mln Naira

July 31 (Reuters) – Haldane McCall PLC: * HALDANE MCCALL PLC: Q2 REVENUE 1.23 BILLION NAIRA; PBT 320 MILLION NAIRA Source text: Further company coverage: ;))

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