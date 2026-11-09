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Home > World > BRIEF-HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Wins 662.9 Billion Won Order

BRIEF-HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Wins 662.9 Billion Won Order

BRIEF-HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Wins 662.9 Billion Won Order

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Published: November 9, 2026 07:19:09 IST

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BRIEF-HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Wins 662.9 Billion Won Order

Nov 9 (Reuters) – HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd : * HD HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO: WINS 662.9 BILLION WON ORDER Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 9, 2026 7:19 AM IST
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BRIEF-HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Wins 662.9 Billion Won Order

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BRIEF-HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Wins 662.9 Billion Won Order
BRIEF-HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Wins 662.9 Billion Won Order
BRIEF-HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Wins 662.9 Billion Won Order
BRIEF-HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Wins 662.9 Billion Won Order

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