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Home > World > BRIEF-Hyosung Chemical Q3 Operating Loss 19.5 Billion Won

BRIEF-Hyosung Chemical Q3 Operating Loss 19.5 Billion Won

BRIEF-Hyosung Chemical Q3 Operating Loss 19.5 Billion Won

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Published: October 30, 2026 13:26:14 IST

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BRIEF-Hyosung Chemical Q3 Operating Loss 19.5 Billion Won

Hyosung Chemical Corp: * HYOSUNG CHEMICAL: Q3 OPERATING LOSS 19.5 BILLION WON Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 30, 2026 1:26 PM IST
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BRIEF-Hyosung Chemical Q3 Operating Loss 19.5 Billion Won

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BRIEF-Hyosung Chemical Q3 Operating Loss 19.5 Billion Won
BRIEF-Hyosung Chemical Q3 Operating Loss 19.5 Billion Won
BRIEF-Hyosung Chemical Q3 Operating Loss 19.5 Billion Won
BRIEF-Hyosung Chemical Q3 Operating Loss 19.5 Billion Won

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