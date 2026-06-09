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Home > World > BRIEF-IG Wealth Management Announces Withdrawal Of Previously Announced Proposed Merger

BRIEF-IG Wealth Management Announces Withdrawal Of Previously Announced Proposed Merger

BRIEF-IG Wealth Management Announces Withdrawal Of Previously Announced Proposed Merger

Written By: Editorial Webdesk
Published: June 9, 2026 23:07:05 IST

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BRIEF-IG Wealth Management Announces Withdrawal Of Previously Announced Proposed Merger

June 9 (Reuters) – IG Wealth Management: * IG WEALTH MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES WITHDRAWAL OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PROPOSED MERGER Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 9, 2026 11:07 PM IST
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BRIEF-IG Wealth Management Announces Withdrawal Of Previously Announced Proposed Merger

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BRIEF-IG Wealth Management Announces Withdrawal Of Previously Announced Proposed Merger
BRIEF-IG Wealth Management Announces Withdrawal Of Previously Announced Proposed Merger
BRIEF-IG Wealth Management Announces Withdrawal Of Previously Announced Proposed Merger
BRIEF-IG Wealth Management Announces Withdrawal Of Previously Announced Proposed Merger

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