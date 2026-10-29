LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > BRIEF-Inner Mongolia ERDOS Resources Q3 Net Profit Up 12.2% Y/Y

BRIEF-Inner Mongolia ERDOS Resources Q3 Net Profit Up 12.2% Y/Y

BRIEF-Inner Mongolia ERDOS Resources Q3 Net Profit Up 12.2% Y/Y

Written By:
Published: October 29, 2026 13:36:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BRIEF-Inner Mongolia ERDOS Resources Q3 Net Profit Up 12.2% Y/Y

Oct 29 (Reuters) – Inner Mongolia ERDOS Resources Co Ltd : * SAYS Q3 NET PROFIT UP 12.2% Y/Y Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 29, 2026 1:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

BRIEF-Voltamp Transformers Sept-Quarter Net Profit 850.8 Million Rupees

BRIEF-Engcon Q3 Operating Profit At SEK 86 Million

South Korean shares end down more than 1% as Samsung drops after earnings

UPDATE 1-Vontobel reports $2.3 billion net new money in nine-month update

STMicroelectronics beats quarterly operating profit estimates

LATEST NEWS

Lloyds shares drop on muted third quarter results as higher taxes loom

Milwaukee brews first World Series title with triumph over Rays

Taiwan semiconductor industry group backs government review of nuclear power restart

Budweiser brewer AB InBev hits profit forecasts, but costs rise

Why India’s Pet Industry Needs a Digital Infrastructure for Information, Intelligence and Trade

Milwaukee brews first World Series title with triumph over Rays

BRIEF-Inner Mongolia ERDOS Resources Q3 Net Profit Up 12.2% Y/Y

STMicro nearly doubles quarterly profit, sees Q4 sales exceeding $4 billion

WPP says turnaround on track as third-quarter revenue decline narrows

Milwaukee brews first World Series title with triumph over Rays

BRIEF-Inner Mongolia ERDOS Resources Q3 Net Profit Up 12.2% Y/Y

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BRIEF-Inner Mongolia ERDOS Resources Q3 Net Profit Up 12.2% Y/Y

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BRIEF-Inner Mongolia ERDOS Resources Q3 Net Profit Up 12.2% Y/Y
BRIEF-Inner Mongolia ERDOS Resources Q3 Net Profit Up 12.2% Y/Y
BRIEF-Inner Mongolia ERDOS Resources Q3 Net Profit Up 12.2% Y/Y
BRIEF-Inner Mongolia ERDOS Resources Q3 Net Profit Up 12.2% Y/Y

QUICK LINKS