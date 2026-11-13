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Home > World > BRIEF-Investment Corporation Of Dubai H1 Profit AED 25.36 Bln

BRIEF-Investment Corporation Of Dubai H1 Profit AED 25.36 Bln

BRIEF-Investment Corporation Of Dubai H1 Profit AED 25.36 Bln

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Published: November 13, 2026 10:56:04 IST

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BRIEF-Investment Corporation Of Dubai H1 Profit AED 25.36 Bln

Nov 13 (Reuters) – INVESTMENT CORPORATION OF DUBAI: * H1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE AED 25.36 BILLION * H1 REVENUE AED 169.18 BILLION Source text:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 13, 2026 10:56 AM IST
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BRIEF-Investment Corporation Of Dubai H1 Profit AED 25.36 Bln

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BRIEF-Investment Corporation Of Dubai H1 Profit AED 25.36 Bln
BRIEF-Investment Corporation Of Dubai H1 Profit AED 25.36 Bln
BRIEF-Investment Corporation Of Dubai H1 Profit AED 25.36 Bln
BRIEF-Investment Corporation Of Dubai H1 Profit AED 25.36 Bln

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