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Home > World > BRIEF-Jimmy Kimmel In Talks To Renew Late-Night Show At ABC – Variety

BRIEF-Jimmy Kimmel In Talks To Renew Late-Night Show At ABC – Variety

BRIEF-Jimmy Kimmel In Talks To Renew Late-Night Show At ABC – Variety

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Published: September 12, 2026 00:20:10 IST

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BRIEF-Jimmy Kimmel In Talks To Renew Late-Night Show At ABC – Variety

Sept 11 (Reuters) – * JIMMY KIMMEL IN TALKS TO RENEW LATE-NIGHT SHOW AT ABC – VARIETY Source text: https://tinyurl.com/3pktwddk Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 12, 2026 12:20 AM IST
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BRIEF-Jimmy Kimmel In Talks To Renew Late-Night Show At ABC – Variety
BRIEF-Jimmy Kimmel In Talks To Renew Late-Night Show At ABC – Variety
BRIEF-Jimmy Kimmel In Talks To Renew Late-Night Show At ABC – Variety
BRIEF-Jimmy Kimmel In Talks To Renew Late-Night Show At ABC – Variety

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