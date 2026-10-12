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Home > World > BRIEF-Jinduicheng Molybdenum Prelim 9-Month Net Profit Up 30.9% Y/Y

BRIEF-Jinduicheng Molybdenum Prelim 9-Month Net Profit Up 30.9% Y/Y

BRIEF-Jinduicheng Molybdenum Prelim 9-Month Net Profit Up 30.9% Y/Y

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Published: October 12, 2026 13:14:09 IST

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BRIEF-Jinduicheng Molybdenum Prelim 9-Month Net Profit Up 30.9% Y/Y

Oct 12 (Reuters) – Jinduicheng Molybdenum Co Ltd : * PRELIM 9-MONTH NET PROFIT UP 30.9% Y/Y Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 12, 2026 1:14 PM IST
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BRIEF-Jinduicheng Molybdenum Prelim 9-Month Net Profit Up 30.9% Y/Y

BRIEF-Jinduicheng Molybdenum Prelim 9-Month Net Profit Up 30.9% Y/Y

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BRIEF-Jinduicheng Molybdenum Prelim 9-Month Net Profit Up 30.9% Y/Y

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BRIEF-Jinduicheng Molybdenum Prelim 9-Month Net Profit Up 30.9% Y/Y
BRIEF-Jinduicheng Molybdenum Prelim 9-Month Net Profit Up 30.9% Y/Y
BRIEF-Jinduicheng Molybdenum Prelim 9-Month Net Profit Up 30.9% Y/Y
BRIEF-Jinduicheng Molybdenum Prelim 9-Month Net Profit Up 30.9% Y/Y

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