BRIEF-Kexing Biopharm Biologics License Application For Long-Acting G-Csf Candidate GB-K02 Accepted For Review

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > World > BRIEF-Kexing Biopharm Biologics License Application For Long-Acting G-Csf Candidate GB-K02 Accepted For Review

BRIEF-Kexing Biopharm Biologics License Application For Long-Acting G-Csf Candidate GB-K02 Accepted For Review

BRIEF-Kexing Biopharm Biologics License Application For Long-Acting G-Csf Candidate GB-K02 Accepted For Review

Written By:
Published: October 16, 2026 20:08:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BRIEF-Kexing Biopharm Biologics License Application For Long-Acting G-Csf Candidate GB-K02 Accepted For Review

Oct 16 (Reuters) – KEXING BIOPHARM: * KEXING BIOPHARM: CO'S BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR LONG-ACTING G-CSF CANDIDATE GB-K02 ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW Source text:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2026 8:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

DMITRIEV ON LATE SENATOR GRAHAM'S SANCTIONS BILL: IT BLOCKS RUSSIA-US INVESTMENT COOPERATION, THERE IS GROWING RECOGNITION IN US THAT IT WAS A MISTAKE

Central bankers eye higher rates as AI boom fuels scramble for cash

BRIEF-Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd Sept-Quarter Consol Net Profit 2.32 Billion Rupees

Kenya's economy grows 5.1% year-on-year in second quarter of 2026

CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Market selloff, rising rates test AI data centre deal boom

LATEST NEWS

NIF Global Presents GENNEXT: Three Bold Visions at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI

Chwalinska and Swiatek set up Polish semi-final in Wuhan

Jenna Ortega plays an artificial friend in need in 'Klara and the Sun'

France opens probe into creator platform Mym over suspected rule breaches

S&P 500 subdued as gains in banks offset AI jitters; Dow at one-month high

Aspiri Launches ‘Pearls for the Girl Within You’ Campaign with New Collection

Chwalinska and Swiatek set up Polish semi-final in Wuhan

BRIEF-Kexing Biopharm Biologics License Application For Long-Acting G-Csf Candidate GB-K02 Accepted For Review

'Wild-eyed' comedian Russell Brand tried to drag me into toilets, woman tells UK court

CoreWeave bond rout tests market's math on AI buildout

BRIEF-Kexing Biopharm Biologics License Application For Long-Acting G-Csf Candidate GB-K02 Accepted For Review

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BRIEF-Kexing Biopharm Biologics License Application For Long-Acting G-Csf Candidate GB-K02 Accepted For Review

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BRIEF-Kexing Biopharm Biologics License Application For Long-Acting G-Csf Candidate GB-K02 Accepted For Review
BRIEF-Kexing Biopharm Biologics License Application For Long-Acting G-Csf Candidate GB-K02 Accepted For Review
BRIEF-Kexing Biopharm Biologics License Application For Long-Acting G-Csf Candidate GB-K02 Accepted For Review
BRIEF-Kexing Biopharm Biologics License Application For Long-Acting G-Csf Candidate GB-K02 Accepted For Review

QUICK LINKS