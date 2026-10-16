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Home > World > BRIEF-Webuild SpA – Holds 29.32% Of Share Trevi Capital

BRIEF-Webuild SpA – Holds 29.32% Of Share Trevi Capital

BRIEF-Webuild SpA – Holds 29.32% Of Share Trevi Capital

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Published: October 16, 2026 22:47:10 IST

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BRIEF-Webuild SpA – Holds 29.32% Of Share Trevi Capital

Oct 16 (Reuters) – Webuild SpA: * WEBUILD SPA – HOLDS 19,225,744 TREVI SHARES, EQUAL TO 29.32% OF SHARE CAPITAL Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2026 10:47 PM IST
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BRIEF-Webuild SpA – Holds 29.32% Of Share Trevi Capital

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BRIEF-Webuild SpA – Holds 29.32% Of Share Trevi Capital

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BRIEF-Webuild SpA – Holds 29.32% Of Share Trevi Capital
BRIEF-Webuild SpA – Holds 29.32% Of Share Trevi Capital
BRIEF-Webuild SpA – Holds 29.32% Of Share Trevi Capital
BRIEF-Webuild SpA – Holds 29.32% Of Share Trevi Capital

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