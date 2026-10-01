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Home > World > BRIEF-Korea Line Corp Wins 72 Billion Won Order

BRIEF-Korea Line Corp Wins 72 Billion Won Order

BRIEF-Korea Line Corp Wins 72 Billion Won Order

Written By:
Published: October 1, 2026 06:27:05 IST

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BRIEF-Korea Line Corp Wins 72 Billion Won Order

Korea Line Corp: * KOREA LINE CORP: WINS 72 BILLION WON ORDER Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 1, 2026 6:27 AM IST
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BRIEF-Korea Line Corp Wins 72 Billion Won Order
BRIEF-Korea Line Corp Wins 72 Billion Won Order
BRIEF-Korea Line Corp Wins 72 Billion Won Order
BRIEF-Korea Line Corp Wins 72 Billion Won Order

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