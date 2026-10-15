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Home > World > BRIEF-Korean Air Q3 Preliminary Operating Profit 421 Billion Won, Up 12% Y/Y

BRIEF-Korean Air Q3 Preliminary Operating Profit 421 Billion Won, Up 12% Y/Y

BRIEF-Korean Air Q3 Preliminary Operating Profit 421 Billion Won, Up 12% Y/Y

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Published: October 15, 2026 12:42:19 IST

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BRIEF-Korean Air Q3 Preliminary Operating Profit 421 Billion Won, Up 12% Y/Y

Korean Air Lines Co Ltd: * KOREAN AIR Q3 PRELIMINARY OPERATING PROFIT 421 BILLION WON, UP 12% Y/Y Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 15, 2026 12:42 PM IST
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BRIEF-Korean Air Q3 Preliminary Operating Profit 421 Billion Won, Up 12% Y/Y

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BRIEF-Korean Air Q3 Preliminary Operating Profit 421 Billion Won, Up 12% Y/Y

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BRIEF-Korean Air Q3 Preliminary Operating Profit 421 Billion Won, Up 12% Y/Y

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BRIEF-Korean Air Q3 Preliminary Operating Profit 421 Billion Won, Up 12% Y/Y
BRIEF-Korean Air Q3 Preliminary Operating Profit 421 Billion Won, Up 12% Y/Y
BRIEF-Korean Air Q3 Preliminary Operating Profit 421 Billion Won, Up 12% Y/Y
BRIEF-Korean Air Q3 Preliminary Operating Profit 421 Billion Won, Up 12% Y/Y

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