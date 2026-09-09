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Home > World > BRIEF-Mitsui Osk Exec Says No Plans To Expand Tanker Fleet Despite Strong Freight Rates Now

BRIEF-Mitsui Osk Exec Says No Plans To Expand Tanker Fleet Despite Strong Freight Rates Now

BRIEF-Mitsui Osk Exec Says No Plans To Expand Tanker Fleet Despite Strong Freight Rates Now

Written By:
Published: September 9, 2026 07:34:04 IST

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BRIEF-Mitsui Osk Exec Says No Plans To Expand Tanker Fleet Despite Strong Freight Rates Now

* MITSUI OSK EXEC SAYS NO PLANS TO EXPAND TANKER FLEET DESPITE STRONG FREIGHT RATES NOW Source text: Further company coverage: [ ]

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 9, 2026 7:34 AM IST
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BRIEF-Mitsui Osk Exec Says No Plans To Expand Tanker Fleet Despite Strong Freight Rates Now

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BRIEF-Mitsui Osk Exec Says No Plans To Expand Tanker Fleet Despite Strong Freight Rates Now
BRIEF-Mitsui Osk Exec Says No Plans To Expand Tanker Fleet Despite Strong Freight Rates Now
BRIEF-Mitsui Osk Exec Says No Plans To Expand Tanker Fleet Despite Strong Freight Rates Now
BRIEF-Mitsui Osk Exec Says No Plans To Expand Tanker Fleet Despite Strong Freight Rates Now

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