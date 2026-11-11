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Home > World > BRIEF-Nc Corp Q3 Operating Profit 119.6 Billion Won, Swings To Profit From Year Earlier

BRIEF-Nc Corp Q3 Operating Profit 119.6 Billion Won, Swings To Profit From Year Earlier

BRIEF-Nc Corp Q3 Operating Profit 119.6 Billion Won, Swings To Profit From Year Earlier

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Published: November 11, 2026 11:02:04 IST

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BRIEF-Nc Corp Q3 Operating Profit 119.6 Billion Won, Swings To Profit From Year Earlier

NC Corporation: * NC CORP: Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 119.6 BILLION WON, SWINGS TO PROFIT FROM YEAR EARLIER Source text: Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 11, 2026 11:02 AM IST
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BRIEF-Nc Corp Q3 Operating Profit 119.6 Billion Won, Swings To Profit From Year Earlier

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BRIEF-Nc Corp Q3 Operating Profit 119.6 Billion Won, Swings To Profit From Year Earlier

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BRIEF-Nc Corp Q3 Operating Profit 119.6 Billion Won, Swings To Profit From Year Earlier
BRIEF-Nc Corp Q3 Operating Profit 119.6 Billion Won, Swings To Profit From Year Earlier
BRIEF-Nc Corp Q3 Operating Profit 119.6 Billion Won, Swings To Profit From Year Earlier
BRIEF-Nc Corp Q3 Operating Profit 119.6 Billion Won, Swings To Profit From Year Earlier

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